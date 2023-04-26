Sky Cams
SCORE Savannah hosting 10th annual State of Small Business in Chatham Co.

By Tim Guidera
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you are in business in Savannah or thinking about starting one, you can get an overview of the current climate and future potential of the local business community next week when SCORE Savannah presents its 10th Annual State of Small Business in Chatham County.

Marjorie Young is a SCORE volunteer and one of the moderators of next Wednesday’s event.

Charles Bowen is a local corporate and entertainment lawyer who will be presenting at it.

