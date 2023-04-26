Sky Cams
Shellhouse Restaurant to be closed until further notice after fire

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Shellhouse Restaurant will be closed for awhile after a fire in the kitchen.

The restaurant posted to social media Thursday that the business will remain closed until further notice after a fire destroyed the kitchen.

Firefighters responded to the Shellhouse on Wednesday afternoon. Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof. Firefighters were able to put the original kitchen fire out within minutes but then it spread to the attic.

Only three people were in the building, and they were able to get out OK.

The general manager of Shellhouse wasn’t there when the fire started but said it’s not a call he wanted to get.

“It’s very upsetting. Um, you know, it’s one of those things. I’ve been here for 36 years, and there’s certain phone calls you don’t ever want to have to call the owner and tell them, and this is one of those,” said Phill Cooper, the general manager of Shellhouse.

‘It scared me a lot:’ Storm brings hail, strong winds across Richmond Hill area
Large debris on Harris Trail and Timber Trail, avoid area
