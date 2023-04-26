‘They needed some more help:’ Officials, event organizer discuss problems faced during Orange Crush

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department shared a report with incidents they handled during Orange Crush weekend.

In their weekly report, the department revealed they made 18 arrests and responded to over 300 calls during Orange Crush.

There were several incidents of note in the report including several responses to gunfire, though no one was actually shot.

An incident where a woman was beaten and robbed by a group on the beach is still under investigation.

There was another report of a crowd attacking Tybee Island Police vehicles and throwing things like bottles at officers. Officers from different agencies teamed up and used Pepperball to break up the crowd as someone from the crowd fired a gunshot, according to police reports.

Those were just a few of the incidents that arose from the crowds of 40,000 to 50,000 people.

WTOC spoke to the Mayor of Tybee, a county commissioner, and even the organizer of Orange Crush.

They all agree there was a number of things at play this weekend including overwhelming traffic and crowds, and not enough police presence.

Public officials and the event organizer of Orange Crush all have different ideas of what led to the issues over the weekend.

Patrick Farrell, the Chatham County commissioner for Tybee and the islands points to Highway 80, which is just two lanes, being too narrow to handle the traffic load.

”The community’s been asking for four lanes between here at the Bull River and landing on Tybee Island. I think this was a classic example of what can go wrong, and how fast, and what a large magnitude of what can go wrong, when you have a little narrow causeway, that’s 5 or 6 miles long connecting two major areas,” Patrick Farrell said.

The traffic however just one of the headaches the area faced over Orange Crush weekend.

Shirley Sessions, the Mayor of Tybee, says that the city and law enforcement thought they were prepared to handle the crowds but when 40,000 to 50,000 people showed up, they realized they were underprepared.

The organizer of the event, Britian Wigfall, points to the 18 arrests compared to the number of people on Tybee, as a win.

“The amounts of incidents and even arrests were way lower than any other Orange Crush,” Britian Wigfall said.

But, went on to say..

“Tybee Island police had limited resources. They needed some more help. But they did a great job. They did a great job with what they had,” Wigfall said.

The City of Tybee asked Georgia State Patrol for help- but didn’t ask for mutual aid from Chatham County Police or from the Sherriff’s Office until Sunday.

Sessions says that’s because island leaders didn’t think they would need to.

“Personally, I feel like any promoter who has managed to get 50,000 people to this island without a permit, has to have some accountability,” Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions said.

Despite the factors that led to the massive amount of people on the island- city and county officials agree that too many people were on the just 3-mile-long island- and as a result, resources were stretched thin.

Farrell, suggesting that elected officials take a look at occupancy limits for Tybee.

”If you go to the mall or to a restaurant or to a hotel or to a meeting room, they’re all labeled, so many occupancy maximum, this many people. Once you reach that, you can’t put any more in. And I’m not so sure that it’s not time to look at that. How many people can cross this bridge and go out to these islands, before it’s too many?”

Sessions adds that there is talk of another beach event this weekend and that Tybee has asked other departments for mutual aid, just in case.

