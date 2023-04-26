Top Teacher: Carrie Newkirk

EFFINGHAM, Ga. (WTOC) - This week’s WTOC Top Teacher is a kindergarten teacher helping with the building blocks for a child’s education.

Meet Carrie Newkirk from Blandford Elementary School in Effingham County.

“Watching them grow from little babies to mature 5 and 6 year olds is just a joy, and it just makes your heart melt.”

Carrie Newkirk has been teaching kindergarten for 17 years at Blandford Elementary in Rincon. In fact, she’s been teaching here since the school opened in 2006.

“Its a home. I have just fell in love with where I started and I have gotten to grow as a person and as a teacher, that I don’t want to leave home.”

And at this school she calls home, Newkirk gets high praise from her students.

“She helps me out so much,” Student Arianna Gonzales said.

And from her principal.

“Ms. Carrie takes learning to a whole another level, She takes them past the grade level that she teaches,” Principal Latoya Jones said.

“They’re honest, they’re open, they love you. And they’ll do the work if you do the work.”

And that hard work now will help create a life long learner.

“My first goal is I want them to fall in love with school and learning to and to know this is a safe place and when you walk into these walls you are loved and you will learn, while having fun.”

Carrie Newkirk this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

