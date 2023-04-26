Tybee Island Police investigating assault, robbery after brawl on beach during Orange Crush

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating after a woman reported she was beaten and robbed on the beach during Orange Crush.

According to the police department, the woman said she and her daughter were beaten and robbed by a group on the beach. Video has been circulating online of a crowd of people involved in a brawl on the beach near the pier.

The police department said warrants for one of the people involved have already been secured and it is currently working with outside law enforcement agencies on an arrest. The police department said it is trying to identify other people in the video.

WARNING: Violent content is shown in this video:

If you or someone you know can identify the people involved or have other information about the case, you can contact Detective TJ LeGuin by calling (912)786-5600 or by sending an email to tleguin@cityoftybee.gov.

