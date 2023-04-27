Bachelorette yoga on the beach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wedding season is here, and that means you may be seeing more bachelorette parties celebrating downtown. A wild night in town may be fun, but one local business owner says more and more people are looking for a relaxing option. Our Michaela Romero shows us what this business is offering brides and friends.

Laurie Kinkel has been teaching yoga on Tybee Island since 2013.

She says there is something about having her toes in the sand that makes her feel even more grounded and at peace.

“The air out here is amazing; the sunshine is good for you,” said Kinkel.

Laurie said yoga in general is beneficial, but when you add the ocean views it deepens your relaxation.

She added relaxation is what any bride needs before saying “I do.”

That is why Taylor Mcghee, a bride-to-be wanted to bring her girls to Tybee to do something she knows will help relieve some wedding planning stress.

“It comes in waves, this helps my anxiety and keeps me calm and focused,” said Mcghee.

Kinkel said out of the hundreds of groups she has taught she notices that the practice not only decompresses the bride but connects the whole group to nature and each other.

“My favorite part about teaching these classes is being around the woman that comes to the classes. It’s so nice being around a sisterhood and friends they have good vibes; it is so nice to be a part of their mornings and get to share this beautiful place I get to call home.”

If you are interested in taking beach yoga classes you can visit https://www.beachyogatybee.com/.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.