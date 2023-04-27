Sky Cams
Big Lots, The Container Store accepting expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Big Lots and The Container Store will be accepting expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons as the retailer begins to shut down nationwide.

According to a news release, Big Lots will give all shoppers 20% off their entire purchase of $50 or more for presenting any Bed Bath & Beyond coupon.

In a tweet, The Container Store also announced a similar deal, saying shoppers can receive 20% off a single item for presenting any Bed Bath & Beyond coupon.

Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.

