City of Metter celebrates 120th birthday

By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Metter turned 120 years old Thursday.

That called for a party, and chance to showcase what all the small town does for it’s people.

Folks here have said for years that “Everything’s Better in Metter.” The city’s birthday seemed like a good time to celebrate that feeling.

City crews brought their equipment for kids to see and ask questions. The birthday coincides with Georgia Cities Week and gives the city a chance to showcase itself, complete with birthday cupcakes this afternoon.

“Lots of changes are happening, especially out there on I-16. But downtown Metter and the folks who live here still have a very ‘old town’ feeling,” said Mayor Ed Boyd.

Weather forced them to move the party from the downtown park to the Boys & Girls Club gym.

