Cleanup continues after hail storm hits Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The clean up continues after severe storms brought large hail and damaging winds to Richmond Hill Wednesday night.

“The hail beating the back of the windows, the sound of the trees hitting the roof. It was pretty scary,” said Kevin Kelly.

Throughout the day, crews worked to cut loose tree limbs and clear roadways covered with debris.

A close call for one Richmond Hill resident as a tree barely missed falling on his home.

His house only suffering minor damage.

“I actually was at the window watching the tree fall down. I got a punctured roof. I got some siding that’s missing. I also have the edge of my house where the siding is dented,” said Kelly.

Hail still remained on the ground.

In the storm’s aftermath, many yards blanketed in white.

The National Weather Service says the large-sized hail isn’t common.

“It is pretty unusual to have a storm that’s producing quite large hail stones up to the size of tennis balls in the case of Richmond Hill and have the ground turn with those hail stones as well,” said Neil Dixon, a Senior Forecaster with the National Weather Service Charleston

Emergency crews say the hardest hit neighborhoods in Richmond Hill were near Timber Trail and Harris Trail roads.

Now, neighbors are still grappling with what they’re calling the storm’s unusual nature as the cleanup continues.

“I have been through a couple of hailstorms before but nothing like this. Not this much hail,” said Kelly.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

With all the damage some are going to have to file insurance claims.

The insurance and fire safety commissioner’s office say to:

File insurance claims as soon as possible

Make sure your policy covers damage

Be cautious of people going door to door

Get several repair estimates

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.