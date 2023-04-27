Sky Cams
Foggy morning, stormy evening

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday starts out dry and foggy with temperatures near 60 degrees.

Afternoon highs will be near 80 degrees, with a slight chance of rain during the afternoon. Rain chances will increase late Thursday into Friday. Go ahead and plan on damp weather during this time.

Showers could linger into the morning with damp roads during the commute. Afternoon highs rebound to the lower 80s. A few showers are possible during the afternoon, but this part of the forecast is a bit drier than earlier in the week.

Saturday looks to be drier at the moment with highs in the mid 80s. Saturday won’t be completely dry but does look drier than Sunday. This is when we could also see another front move in on Sunday, bringing in an additional chance of rain during the afternoon/evening. The chance of storms is also present as this front moves in on Sunday with a severe storm or two possible.

After the front, rain looks to clear out with sunshine returning Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday morning will be cool, with lows close to 50 degrees.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

