Go Red for Women fashion show held to raise awareness about heart disease in women

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People across the Coastal Empire gathered to raise awareness about heart disease and women’s health Wednesday.

The Go Red for Women fashion show aims to help educate people about the differences in women’s symptoms for heart disease and their likelihood of getting it.

The American Heart Association’s executive director says these events are especially important so women understand how their daily lives can affect their chances of suffering heart disease.

“So our mission is to be a relentless force in the fight against heart disease and stroke and it’s so important to come together and talk about women’s health because women’s health - I think we’re often so busy and just going 90 to nothing, it’s hard to sometimes stop and think about our health but there’s often different signs and symptoms of heart disease and stroke in women. So this day is all about coming together, talking about women’s health, and really addressing the fact that one in three women will die from cardiovascular diseases,” said Ashley Howze.

