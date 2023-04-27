Guyton Police issues new code of conduct following officer’s suspension for inappropriate use of Tiktok

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - A Guyton police officer’s suspension is sparking change to the how the police department handles social media.

Officer Derrian Williams is back in the field after he was suspended in January for inappropriate use of his Tiktok account.

According to this investigation by the Guyton Police Department, Officer Derrian Williams was placed on paid administrative leave on January 17th of this year. That’s after residents raised concerns that his Tiktok account with thousands of followers was inappropriate.

“The allegation on this post is the officer may have been in uniform or had a nexus to our agency and inappropriate language used,” said Guyton Police Chief James Breletic.

After the six-day investigation, Williams was taken off suspension on January 21st. The investigation shows residents were concerned that Williams being on social media delayed his response to the death of 89-year-old Betty Badgett on December 24th of last year.

Chief James Breletic says that’s not the case, which is why he was allowed to come back.

“The officer was not on duty. He was actually home with his family.”

Breletic says Williams was asked to respond because the police department didn’t have anyone on call. Breletic says the department isn’t open 24/7 and they only have staff of six, including himself.

In light of those concerns raised about what Officer Williams was posting on Tiktok, the Guyton Police Department has a new code of conduct saying officers can’t post on social media while in uniform.

“They’re not to post on duty, while they’re wearing any equipment issued by the City of Guyton.”

Chief Breletic says they also plan to start a yearly social media training mandatory for officers. Their social media will also be checked monthly.

“I’m hoping what it will do is let the citizens know that we do keep an eye on everything and we do hold our officers accountable.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.