Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after severe injury

Wild On Ice, one of this year's Kentucky Derby contenders, had to be euthanized after suffering...
Wild On Ice, one of this year's Kentucky Derby contenders, had to be euthanized after suffering a severe injury.(Churchill Downs/Bee Buck Photography)
By Patricia Perry and Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A horse that was set to race in the Kentucky Derby on May 6 has been euthanized after it suffered an injury during its workout early Thursday morning.

The horse’s owner, Frank Sumpter, said Wild On Ice made a wrong step on his back right leg, which caused a fracture. The horse was taken to a clinic in Lexington where they made the decision to euthanize the horse due to the injury’s severity.

Sumpter said he’s sad at his loss because there’s always another race but there won’t be another horse like Wild On Ice.

“Wild On Ice and the Lord gave us an amazing run and it’s a tough, tough deal,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People involved in a fight on Tybee Island during Orange Crush.
Tybee Island Police investigating assault, robbery after brawl on beach during Orange Crush
Shellhouse Restaurant to be closed until further notice after fire
Skidaway Island State Parks installs new yurts
Go glamping in the comfort of a yurt at Skidaway Island State Park
*
‘It scared me a lot:’ Storm brings hail, strong winds across Richmond Hill area
Parts of Tybee Island, Wilmington Island, and Talahi Island are without power.
Fallen tree knocks out power to island communities

Latest News

Co-op Business Center
New co-op business center opening in Springfield
President Kimberly Ballard-Washington
President of Savannah State University resigns
FILE - This file photo shows the Washington State Capitol in Olympia, Washington.
Washington, Minnesota become trans refuges, shield abortions
A railroad conductor in New York scooped up a boy who had wandered dangerously close to the...
VIDEO: Rail workers stop train to rescue 3-year-old from tracks
In this Monday, April 25, 2011, photo, 3M's Post-it notes are on sale at Office Depot in...
Post-it notes, Scotch tape manufacturer announces 6,000 layoffs