‘It scared me a lot:’ Storm brings hail, strong winds across Richmond Hill area

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Intense hail pelted down on the Richmond Hill area Wednesday afternoon as high winds blew through, as well.

The City of Richmond Hill asking people to avoid Harris Trail and Timber Trail after large debris came down on the road. The city also says the entrance to Mainstreet from Harris Trail is not passable.

They ask that drivers access the neighborhood on the Ford Avenue side through Ivy Street or Frances Meeks Way.

Daniel and Debbie Mitchell, luckily, were not home when a tree fell through the roof of Daniel’s home.

“We had a tree fall on the house not more than a month ago, just had that fixed. And to come home and find this? Yeah. We’re just kind of like, it’s not good.”

The home now unlivable.

The tree cut into parts of the kitchen, living room, a bedroom and even a bathroom.

“Devastating. It was really devastating.”

The storm that brought the hail - catching many people off guard and forcing some drivers off the road.

“The wind picked up and was moving my truck back and forth, and then the hail started and started banging on the truck. It scared me a lot, so I just pulled over right away to the closest parking lot and just stayed still,” said Austin Robinson, who lives in Richmond Hill.

Luckily, Robinson didn’t see any significant damage to his truck or to his home- just debris on the road.

He says he’ll work on cleanup this weekend but some folks left with no choice, but to clean up tonight.

In the Creekside community, it looked more like a frigid winter morning than the aftermath of a spring thunderstorm with fog rising from the road and wheelbarrows of hail covering the parking lot.

“As soon as the rain and the hail kind of stopped, the whole street, everything was covered in ice, with debris everywhere form the trees and the ice,” said April Melton.

While locals worked to sort out their damages, Georgia Power, worked to restore electricity to the area.

But not matter who you ask, everyone seems to say they’ve never seen anything quite like this.

“No, I hadn’t seen hail that big in person,” said Robinson

“I just never experienced a storm like this, or even the aftermath of something like this,” said Melton.

The Mitchell’s also said, “no,” when asked if they had ever experienced a storm like that before.

According to Georgia Power, over 500 people are without power in Richmond Hill.

For updates regarding power outages, you can check the Georgie Power outage map.

