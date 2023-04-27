New co-op business center opening in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - As Effingham County continues to grow, Springfield has a new business center helping out several entrepreneurs in the area.

It’s a development that entrepreneurs in Springfield are grateful for. The Co-op Business Center houses 13 different business. The owner says it’s pivotal to Springfield’s growth.

Owner, James Carlson says the businesses making up Springfield’s newest addition are the Springfield chamber of commerce, a boutique and shipping shop called ship it, attorneys, and more.

He says it took two years to get this place up and running, but less than two weeks to fill all 13 of the office spaces.

He believes this shows how big of a need there is for an all in one place for business owners to work and serve their customers.

“And there was a professional need for professional office space, not just retail, but professional office space in this area. A lot of our businesses did not just relocate. They’re new businesses that have came outside of our county that have now moved here into Effingham County and in to Springfield,” said Carlson.

There are still some final touches in offices needed then, Carlson says a grand opening is slated for next month.

