Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

New co-op business center opening in Springfield

Co-op Business Center
Co-op Business Center(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - As Effingham County continues to grow, Springfield has a new business center helping out several entrepreneurs in the area.

It’s a development that entrepreneurs in Springfield are grateful for. The Co-op Business Center houses 13 different business. The owner says it’s pivotal to Springfield’s growth.

Owner, James Carlson says the businesses making up Springfield’s newest addition are the Springfield chamber of commerce, a boutique and shipping shop called ship it, attorneys, and more.

He says it took two years to get this place up and running, but less than two weeks to fill all 13 of the office spaces.

He believes this shows how big of a need there is for an all in one place for business owners to work and serve their customers.

“And there was a professional need for professional office space, not just retail, but professional office space in this area. A lot of our businesses did not just relocate. They’re new businesses that have came outside of our county that have now moved here into Effingham County and in to Springfield,” said Carlson.

There are still some final touches in offices needed then, Carlson says a grand opening is slated for next month.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People involved in a fight on Tybee Island during Orange Crush.
Tybee Island Police investigating assault, robbery after brawl on beach during Orange Crush
Shellhouse Restaurant to be closed until further notice after fire
Skidaway Island State Parks installs new yurts
Go glamping in the comfort of a yurt at Skidaway Island State Park
*
‘It scared me a lot:’ Storm brings hail, strong winds across Richmond Hill area
Parts of Tybee Island, Wilmington Island, and Talahi Island are without power.
Fallen tree knocks out power to island communities

Latest News

President Kimberly Ballard-Washington
President of Savannah State University resigns
Shellhouse Restaurant to be closed until further notice after fire
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Police aware of social media rumors of violence at potential event this weekend
*
‘It scared me a lot:’ Storm brings hail, strong winds across Richmond Hill area