Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Post-it notes, Scotch tape manufacturer announces 6,000 layoffs

In this Monday, April 25, 2011, photo, 3M's Post-it notes are on sale at Office Depot in...
In this Monday, April 25, 2011, photo, 3M's Post-it notes are on sale at Office Depot in Mountain View, Calif. Post-it note manufacturer 3M announced 6,000 layoffs in April 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)(Paul Sakuma | AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – On Tuesday, the manufacturer of products that include Post-it notes and Scotch tape announced it will be cutting 6,000 jobs globally across all business segments for a pre-tax savings of up to $900 million per year.

3M said the major layoffs are part of a restructuring “intended to make 3M stronger, leaner and more focused” by simplifying the supply chain and reducing layers of management.

The cuts follow the elimination of 2,500 manufacturing jobs in January.

3M said supply chain problems from the pandemic-era have eased and backlogged orders have been shipped, meaning they no longer need as much staff.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

People involved in a fight on Tybee Island during Orange Crush.
Tybee Island Police investigating assault, robbery after brawl on beach during Orange Crush
Shellhouse Restaurant to be closed until further notice after fire
Skidaway Island State Parks installs new yurts
Go glamping in the comfort of a yurt at Skidaway Island State Park
*
‘It scared me a lot:’ Storm brings hail, strong winds across Richmond Hill area
Parts of Tybee Island, Wilmington Island, and Talahi Island are without power.
Fallen tree knocks out power to island communities

Latest News

Co-op Business Center
New co-op business center opening in Springfield
President Kimberly Ballard-Washington
President of Savannah State University resigns
FILE - This file photo shows the Washington State Capitol in Olympia, Washington.
Washington, Minnesota become trans refuges, shield abortions
A railroad conductor in New York scooped up a boy who had wandered dangerously close to the...
VIDEO: Rail workers stop train to rescue 3-year-old from tracks