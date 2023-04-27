President of Savannah State University resigns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The president of Savannah State University, Kimberly Ballard-Washington, has resigned.

That’s according to an official with Savannah State University.

According to university’s website, Ballard-Washington was appointed by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia in May of 2021.

Before that, she had served as the university’s interim president since July of 2019.

Ballard-Washington has also practiced law in Georgia for 20 years. She also served the University System of Georgia as associate vice chancellor for Legal Affairs as well as assistant secretary to the Board of Regents.

