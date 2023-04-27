Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Rep. Jamie Raskin says his cancer is in remission

Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and...
Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee concerning the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rep. Jamie Raskin announced on Thursday that his cancer is in remission.

In December, the Maryland Democrat said he had diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which he called “serious but curable.”

Raskin underwent chemotherapy, and says he has a 90% chance of not relapsing.

The congressman is the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

He previously served on the committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and was the lead impeachment manager for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People involved in a fight on Tybee Island during Orange Crush.
Tybee Island Police investigating assault, robbery after brawl on beach during Orange Crush
Shellhouse Restaurant to be closed until further notice after fire
Skidaway Island State Parks installs new yurts
Go glamping in the comfort of a yurt at Skidaway Island State Park
*
‘It scared me a lot:’ Storm brings hail, strong winds across Richmond Hill area
Parts of Tybee Island, Wilmington Island, and Talahi Island are without power.
Fallen tree knocks out power to island communities

Latest News

Sara Micaela Middleton, an employee at Aladdin’s Castle Learning Center, was arrested Thursday...
Day care worker arrested after baby in her care suffers dislocated elbow, police say
FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court after testifying in her rape trial...
Trump lawyer cross-examines accuser at rape trial
A woman accusing former president Donald Trump of rape testifies: "He raped me whether I...
E. Jean Carroll is cross-examined in Trump rape trial
This undated mugshot provided by the Houston Police Department shows Erick Aguirre, who was...
Police say man continued date after fatal shooting over $40