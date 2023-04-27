State, county leaders discuss expected growth coming to Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Bulloch County, they’re preparing for the development that’s expected with Hyundai and the supply companies they’ll bring.

On Thursday, community members met with state senators and representatives to talk about what’s coming and what they’re doing to prepare.

State leaders say Bulloch County’s uniquely positioned to grow from the Hyundai development, but the preparation must start now.

Construction at the Hyundai megasite might be the most watched project in Georgia. State leaders told a group of business people that Bulloch and the other partnered counties on the megasite will likely see unprecedented growth.

“The structure put in place here in Bulloch County over generations has them well suited for what we think is coming up I-16 from Hyundai and all their suppliers,” state Sen. Blake Tillery said.

One concern is the traffic on an already-congested Interstate 16. But they say some help is on the way.

“There’s a new interchange going in on I-16 just east of the Hyundai site, and a major renovation at the current Hwy 280 site,” state Sen. Billy Hickman said.

All say they’re already working with local schools, and Ogeechee Tech in workforce development to help Hyundai and the supplier companies.

State Rep. Jon Burns also used the meeting to announce major funding from the Georgia Department of Transportation for the Creek on the Blue Mile project.

“That’s $6 million for the replacement of a bridge on Highway 301 and $2.65 million for some planning on the Creek Project,” said Rep. Burns, who is also the Georgia Speaker of the House.

The meeting was part of Morris Bank’s ongoing Building a Better Bulloch series.

