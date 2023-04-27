Tybee Police aware of social media rumors of violence at potential event this weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Social media rumors are causing the Tybee Island Police Department to be on high alert for another potential unpermitted event this weekend.

A week after Orange Crush, island leaders say they are aware of another event – called Peach Fest – being promoted online.

One post that said potential violence could happen at the event has been shared by Tybee Police. The police department posted that a message circulating online said there is “going to be a gang shootout on Tybee Island at Peach Fest so nobody go to Tybee this weekend.”

The police department said it was taken the post extremely seriously.

We are aware of a message reportedly circulating through the school system and on social media platforms in regards to a... Posted by Tybee Island Police Department on Thursday, April 27, 2023

City leaders are calling in extra first responders. The city says more police and first responders will be on the island with extra units from the Georgia State Patrol, Chatham County Police, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources and Chatham EMS.

Traffic controls will be back in place with cones blocking off the center lane. That will be reserved for emergency vehicles only.

The city is also putting additional lighting out in parking lots at the south end of the island. They’re also bringing in porta-potties to the south end as well.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.