5th annual Spring Fling in Richmond Hill this weekend

(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Fire Department is hosting its biggest event of the year.

Thousands are expected to come to the 5th annual Spring Fling at J.F. Gregory Park.

Proceeds from the event will go to the department’s charitable causes including Operation: Presents Under the Tree that helps families in need during the holidays.

The department’s chief says they hope to help even more people this year.

“It’s something that we’ve been able to keep growing every year. We helped over 200 families last year and it’s all because of the participation of our community, and our team here at the fire department and our sponsors and partners,” Richmond Hill Fire Chief Brendon Greene said.

The event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Richmond Hill.

It will feature food trucks, a car show and even a “Kiss the Pig” competition featuring WTOC reporter Flynn Snyder.

