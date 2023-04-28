Dylan’s Friday Morning Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into today, I’ll look for starting temperatures in the mid-60s around the area. We still could see a few rogue showers and a little patchy fog through daybreak. By the later morning to early afternoon, we should begin to see some scattered showers/weaker thunderstorms forming in our inland south.

These should start to move to the northeast over the next several hours, likely making it to Savannah between 2 to 5 PM. During that time, we could see a few of these become strong to severe with hail and damaging winds as the primary threats.

After this, we’ll continue to track a few more of the pop-up storm chances in the northern half of the area until they die rapidly after sunset. Over the weekend, if there is anything you have been wanting to do outside.

I’d recommend scheduling it either before noon on Saturday or afternoon on Sunday. Between then, we’ll track another cold front to push through causing high temps to drop from the mid-80s on Saturday to the upper-70s on Sunday. In between that, we’ll have widespread thunderstorms chance.

Right now, severe chances are lower. However, we still could see couple more severe storms with all types of severe weather possible. Be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast over the weekend. Luckily, after this system comes through I’ll track the 70s with sunny to mainly sunny skies through the start of next week.

