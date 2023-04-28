Sky Cams
Former Savannah officer under investigation for on-duty shooting arrested again for robbery

Ernest Ferguson
Ernest Ferguson(Chatham County Jail)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The former Savannah Police Department officer under investigation for the shooting and killing of Saudi Lee has been arrested for a separate incident.

Ferguson was arrested by Savannah Police on April 10 on the charge of robbery by sudden snatching.

Ferguson was arrested for grand theft in Florida earlier this year. He was fired from the Savannah Police Department after a drunk driving arrested in Liberty County in 2022.

While being questioned about the DUI by internal affairs, Ferguson said his drinking problem began after his suspension for the shooting death of Lee in June 2022.

The GBI completed its investigation into that shooting back in August 2022 and handed it over to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office. The case is still with the district attorney’s office.

