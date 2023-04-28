Ghost tour company says thieves have targeted business

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The owner of an iconic Savannah ghost tour company is asking for your help to find who’s responsible for a slew of robberies at his business.

Hearse Ghost Tours says several car batteries and other items were stolen in recent weeks, costing the company thousands of dollars to replace.

Russ Lee paints the batteries in his hearse ghost tour vehicles orange. It’s now common practice at the company’s lot, making the batteries easier to identify after Lee says about 10 have been stolen in recent weeks.

“I’m mad. I’m mad and upset and emotional and I’m not sleeping well,” Lee said.

Lee says the burglaries started last summer but have increased in recent days. The thieves steal just about anything that isn’t nailed down.

“Batteries, microfiber towels that we get at the dollar store. I had a huge generator here thinking it was too big to move and they grabbed that,” Lee said.

At $200 dollars each, Lee says the stolen batteries are hurting his bottom line.

“Total estimate we’re probably $11,000, $12,000. That’s the hurtful thing. They’re putting this at risk by constantly stealing from us,” Lee said.

The company’s lot is in the 1400 block of East Broad Street. The company has used the lot since 2020. Lee says an overgrown neighboring piece of land is drawing in criminals.

“It’s a factor; it’s definitely a factor. They’re using the railroad as path and they’re using the trees to climb over the fence,” Lee said.

A Savannah Police Department report taken after a burglary just last week says metal poles used to secure the lot “seemed to have been bent apart allowing just enough space for someone to squeeze through them.”

The City of Savannah says the neighboring lot is a public right-of-way that Georgia Power uses. City officials also said that SPD is helping Hearse Ghost Tours secure the lot.

Lee says police have several points of interest in the case. He’s also adding more barbed wire, flood lights and cameras to the lot and says employees now use the lot in groups - especially at night.

Lee hopes that if the iconic ghost tour company is targeted again, it’ll be the suspects’ last ride.

“These people are going to mess up. And they always do. We’re going to catch them,” he said.

It is worth noting that the founder of Hearse Ghost Tours wants to purchase the neighboring lot for expansion purposes. Lee says there is a $500 reward for anyone that can provide information for who’s responsible.

