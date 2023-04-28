Sky Cams
Human remains found near Alfred Street in Garden City

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating after skeletal remains were found early Friday morning.

Police say the human remains were found near Alfred Street and Highway 80.

They are not releasing any other information at this time, but say the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, please call 912-656-2715.

