Inmate killed at Smith State Prison; death being investigated as a homicide
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - An inmate was killed at Smith State Prison on Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
The department said around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, a correctional officer was told by an inmate that there was a physical altercation. The department said seven inmates were involved in the fight.
Calvin Denson was found in his cell with injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The department said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
