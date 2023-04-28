Lawsuit settled with Bryan Co. substitute teacher after she challenged content of book

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The insurance company for Bryan County Schools will have to pay a substitute teacher at McAllister Elementary nearly $200,000.

This after the school system settled a lawsuit brought by Lindsey Barr. The suit alleges Barr was wrongfully fired and the school system violated her constitutional rights.

The lawsuit said this happened when she raised concerns about a book that showed illustrations of same-sex couples parenting and expecting children.

Under the settlement, the school system must reinstate Barr as a substitute teacher. They must also pay Barr $45,000 and pay her attorneys $136,000 plus issue Barr a letter saying they regret Barr’s separation from the school.

In a statement to WTOC, Bryan County Schools says in part, “The insurance company for Bryan County Schools made a business decision to settle this lawsuit, to save the time, trouble, and expense of litigation.”

They go on to say, “The District notes that there is no admission of liability on the part of the School District. In fact, the District Court Judge had denied Plaintiff’s Motion for Preliminary Injunction, determining that Plaintiff failed to establish a substantial likelihood of success on the merits of her claims.”

