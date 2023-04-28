Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Lucky scratch-off: Man turns stop at gas station into $2.5 million lottery jackpot

A man in Ohio turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $2.5 million jackpot.
A man in Ohio turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $2.5 million jackpot.(kledge via Canva | file image)
By Alec Sapolin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio man received the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday thanks to a winning multimillion-dollar lottery ticket.

WOIO reports Steven Taylor hit a $2.5 million jackpot after purchasing a $10 Make My Year scratch-off ticket from a gas station in the Alliance area.

According to the Ohio Lottery, Taylor will be paid $250,000 a year for 10 years before taxes. He will take home about $180,000 after state and federal taxes.

Lottery officials said the lucky winner had a 1 in 2.5 million chance to win the top prize, with three more of the jackpots currently up for grabs.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People involved in a fight on Tybee Island during Orange Crush.
Tybee Island Police investigating assault, robbery after brawl on beach during Orange Crush
Shellhouse Restaurant to be closed until further notice after fire
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Police aware of social media rumors of violence at potential event this weekend
Skidaway Island State Parks installs new yurts
Go glamping in the comfort of a yurt at Skidaway Island State Park
*
‘It scared me a lot:’ Storm brings hail, strong winds across Richmond Hill area

Latest News

FILE - A traveler looks at a flight board with delays and cancellations at Ronald Reagan...
New report blames airlines for most flight cancellations
Kimberly Ballard-Washington
Savannah State president resigning; speaks on financial hardships facing university
Non-profit tutoring program moving to new location in Statesboro
Non-profit tutoring program moving to new location in Statesboro
Pat Neal, left, and Ann Fintell, both of Lincoln, celebrate in the Nebraska Capitol rotunda...
Abortion bans fail in conservative South Carolina, Nebraska
Smith State Prison
Inmate killed at Smith State Prison; death being investigated as a homicide