Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Non-profit tutoring program moving to new location in Statesboro

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As the school year winds down, a non-profit tutoring program in Statesboro is gearing up for the summer.

A long-standing tutoring program now has a new home and directors say they hope they can help students year-round.

Tina Scheider helps get things ready to formally open We Move Tutoring Group. She joined the group’s board after her own son’s success.

“He joined a We Move Tutoring Group. He’s now in sixth grade, pulling A’s & B’s and he’s doing phenomenal,” Scheider said.

As a non-profit group supported by the United Way, they offer after-school and summer tutoring for those students who’re struggling as well as those who’re excelling.

“We don’t want our kids to veg out during the summer. We do want them to enjoy their summer. But we can do that while we keep the material fresh,” said Marie Williams, with the We Move Tutoring Group.

They’ve moved into classroom space at the Statesboro YMCA. Both say they hope that raises their visibility to the community.

“We never had a secure place until now. Everybody knows the YMCA.”

They’ll have their official opening Saturday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People involved in a fight on Tybee Island during Orange Crush.
Tybee Island Police investigating assault, robbery after brawl on beach during Orange Crush
Shellhouse Restaurant to be closed until further notice after fire
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Police aware of social media rumors of violence at potential event this weekend
Skidaway Island State Parks installs new yurts
Go glamping in the comfort of a yurt at Skidaway Island State Park
*
‘It scared me a lot:’ Storm brings hail, strong winds across Richmond Hill area

Latest News

Ghost tour company says thieves have targeted business
87-year-old woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Rincon Walmart parking lot
Books to Kids drive continues today at Barnes & Noble at Oglethorpe Mall
Books to Kids drive continues today at Barnes & Noble at Oglethorpe Mall
Ernest Ferguson
Former Savannah officer under investigation for on-duty shooting arrested again for robbery