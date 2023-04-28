Non-profit tutoring program moving to new location in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As the school year winds down, a non-profit tutoring program in Statesboro is gearing up for the summer.

A long-standing tutoring program now has a new home and directors say they hope they can help students year-round.

Tina Scheider helps get things ready to formally open We Move Tutoring Group. She joined the group’s board after her own son’s success.

“He joined a We Move Tutoring Group. He’s now in sixth grade, pulling A’s & B’s and he’s doing phenomenal,” Scheider said.

As a non-profit group supported by the United Way, they offer after-school and summer tutoring for those students who’re struggling as well as those who’re excelling.

“We don’t want our kids to veg out during the summer. We do want them to enjoy their summer. But we can do that while we keep the material fresh,” said Marie Williams, with the We Move Tutoring Group.

They’ve moved into classroom space at the Statesboro YMCA. Both say they hope that raises their visibility to the community.

“We never had a secure place until now. Everybody knows the YMCA.”

They’ll have their official opening Saturday at 10 a.m.

