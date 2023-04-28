Sky Cams
Person dies after being hit by vehicle in Rincon Walmart parking lot

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rincon Police Department said one person died in the Walmart parking lot.

Police say it happened when someone was backing out of a parking space and hit an elderly pedestrian at low speed. The pedestrian did not survive the injuries.

Rincon PD says the Effingham County Sheriff’s traffic investigators are handling the case.

WTOC will update you as we learn more.

