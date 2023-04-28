Sky Cams
Savannah native Nolan Smith taken 30th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft

NOLAN SMITH
NOLAN SMITH(wtoc)
By Chad Maxwell
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Nolan Smith is heading to Philadelphia. Smith was selected by the Eagles with the 30th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Smith is the fourth University of Georgia defensive player to be selected by the Eagles since 2021. He joins LB Nakobe Dean, DT Jordan Davis, and DT Jalen Carter -- who was selected 9th overall in this year’s draft.

During his four years at Georgia, Smith tallied 110 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 12.5 sacks.

