Savannah State president resigning; speaks on financial hardships facing university

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The president of Savannah State University announced her resignation on Thursday.

Her last day will be June 30. This comes as the institution is battling financial hardships.

President Kimberly Ballard-Washington came in with the class of 2023 in 2019 and she’ll be leaving with them this summer.

Ballard-Washington said the thing she has enjoyed the most is getting to nurture her students. She says she is leaving the role to spend more time with family.

But she also says recruiting is one of the university’s biggest hurdles. According to the University System of Georgia, enrollment is down 5.5 percent from last spring.

Washington said since 2020, state funding has decreased by more than $5 million because enrollment has been decreasing for years. In fact, SSU is functioning on an $11 million deficit and making several cuts to make ends meet.

“The university needs its community to be a part of Savannah State University, having great corporate partners can help improve the life of our students, our staff and our faculty. We have great programs here. Having internships, externships, all those all those type things for our students will help,” Ballard-Washington said.

As she said her biggest challenge has been the school’s finances, she also said the university has had to lay off 23 staff members.

“We’re having to do a lot of different things and unfortunately one of those is we had to tough our people,” Ballard-Washington said.

She said they’ve also ended contracts for nine faculty members this fiscal year. On top of that, they’ve cut four programs, including Africana Studies, and may be closing some buildings temporarily to save on utilities.

“It tugs at your heartstrings when you want to make a difference, but you can’t make the difference that you want to make. I think I moved the needle a bit, but the needle needs to be moved further and I’m stepping aside so someone else can come and do that,” Ballard-Washington said.

The president of the National Savannah State Alumni Association says they’re also working on recruitment.

“We’re going to have our chapter adopt an elementary, middle and a high school so that students are seeing Savannah State from kindergarten all the way through so that hopefully by the time they’re getting ready to make that decision it will be Savannah State,” SSU alumni president, Harold Washington said.

He and Ballard-Washington say the entire community from businesses to alumni need to come together to revive the first African-American institution in Georgia.

A release from the University System of Georgia shows Cynthia Robinson Alexander will be stepping into the role as interim Savannah State president. She’ll start on July 1.

Robinson Alexander said in a prepared statement, “I look forward to joining the Savannah State University team and building on the work of President Ballard-Washington to recruit and retain future graduates of the oldest institution of higher learning in the city.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.