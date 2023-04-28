Teenager arrested for armed robbery on Lady’s Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - An 18-year-old is now facing charges following an armed robbery on Lady’s Island.

Beaufort County deputies arrested Karon Thomas. He’s charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies responded to Thomas Atkins Road near Beaufort on Thursday around 6 p.m. They say one person was robbed at gunpoint and that the victim and suspect know each other.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.