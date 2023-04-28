‘We’re going to have a lot of partner agencies:’ Tybee Island officials preparing for another busy weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island Officials held their first city council meeting Thursday night since tens of thousands of people took to the island this past weekend for Orange Crush resulting in massive crowds and major traffic delays.

There were signs outside of the meeting letting citizens know that they wouldn’t be discussing Orange Crush at Thursday’s council meeting.

“There will be a very large presence of law enforcement officers on the island this weekend,” said Tybee Island Police Chief Tiffany Hayes.

City officials have said that they’re preparing for large crowds with the potential of an event called “Peach Fest” this weekend. The police department announcing Thursday that they’re aware of threats of gun violence at this event, and they’re taking it seriously.

Tybee’s Mayor Shirley Sessions says they’ll have three times the normal number of law enforcement on the island.

“Some people think we’re being excessive. But I would argue that based on last weekend,” said Mayor Sessions.

Last weekend, police estimated 40 to 50,000 people were on Tybee for Orange Crush.

Some Tybee residents say they’re planning to stay home to avoid the large crowds.

“I hope it doesn’t happen again, but if it does, I’m doing the same thing again. I’ll just hunker down, and not try to leave,” said Elaine Streidhof, who lives on Tybee Island.

Mayor Sessions says their local first responders will be assisted by numerous agencies, including Georgia State Patrol, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the Chatham County Police Department, and the Department of Natural Resources... they even have the Coast Guard on standby.

“We’re going to have a lot of partner agencies. So, we’re asking the public to be aware that we’re going to have this type of presence.”

They’ll also have the ability to tow cars out of the way.

“We have Crystal Towing Company with several of their trucks on the island. We don’t want people parking and blocking residential drives.”

Sessions says it’s a collaborative effort for another potentially busy weekend on Tybee Island.

Next week’s public forum will be on May 4th at 6:30 p.m.

Sessions says it’ll be a moderated discussion about unpermitted events on Tybee.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.