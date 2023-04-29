Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

2 rare leopards born at Pittsburgh Zoo

The cubs were born March 18.
The cubs were born March 18.(Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two Amur leopard cubs are the latest additions to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

They were born March 18.

Mother Semba, who was also born at the zoo, and the cubs are thriving.

Anyone anxious to see them will have to wait until June though. That’s when they get vaccinated and learn how to navigate the outdoors.

But for now, animal lovers can lend a helping hand in naming them.

For a $5 donation, people can submit name recommendations on the zoo’s website.

The contest is expected to close at the end of May.

Amur leopards are considered one of the rarest subspecies of cats on earth.

There are roughly 100 critically endangered leopards surviving in the wild in their native Russia and China.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

87-year-old woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Rincon Walmart parking lot
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Police aware of social media rumors of violence at potential event this weekend
Smith State Prison
Inmate killed at Smith State Prison; death being investigated as a homicide
Ernest Ferguson
Former Savannah officer under investigation for on-duty shooting arrested again for robbery
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
‘We’re going to have a lot of partner agencies:’ Tybee Island officials preparing for another busy weekend

Latest News

A new report shows inflation slowed last month as regulators reveal what caused Signature Bank...
Report shows inflation cooling as banking concerns grow
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean...
N. Korea insults Biden, slams defense agreement with Seoul
Tybee Island gets ready for “Peach Fest,” multiple agencies to assist police
THE News at 11
Tybee Island gets ready for “Peach Fest,” multiple agencies to assist police this weekend