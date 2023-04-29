50th annual Stand Up For America Day parade underway

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 50th annual Stand Up For America Day parade happened Saturday morning in Port Wentworth, making its return for the first time in three years thanks to COVID.

You might have seen the parade on our streaming platforms, hosted by our very own Dal Cannady, as over 50 entries went through the city. Someone who has been involved with the parade for it’s entirety explains what it’s all about.

“We started it back when there was some dissension about the war in Vietnam and we wanted to get people involved and be thankful for what we have and honor our soldiers that we have lost in combat and the ones that have returned so we started the Stand Up For American Parade then,” Paul Cates said.

He says its lasted for five decades because of the area’s appreciation for that mission, and pride in our military service men and women.

