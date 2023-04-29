Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

50th annual Stand Up For America Day parade underway

Stand Up For America
Stand Up For America(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 50th annual Stand Up For America Day parade happened Saturday morning in Port Wentworth, making its return for the first time in three years thanks to COVID.

You might have seen the parade on our streaming platforms, hosted by our very own Dal Cannady, as over 50 entries went through the city. Someone who has been involved with the parade for it’s entirety explains what it’s all about.

“We started it back when there was some dissension about the war in Vietnam and we wanted to get people involved and be thankful for what we have and honor our soldiers that we have lost in combat and the ones that have returned so we started the Stand Up For American Parade then,” Paul Cates said.

He says its lasted for five decades because of the area’s appreciation for that mission, and pride in our military service men and women.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

87-year-old woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Rincon Walmart parking lot
Smith State Prison
Inmate killed at Smith State Prison; death being investigated as a homicide
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Police aware of social media rumors of violence at potential event this weekend
FILE PHOTO - A Savannah Police Department badge.
Attorney: Savannah detective used false information to obtain warrants in 2021 murder case
Ernest Ferguson
Former Savannah officer under investigation for on-duty shooting arrested again for robbery

Latest News

*
WATCH: Stand Up For America Day Parade in Port Wentworth
50th Stand Up for America Day Parade
50th Stand Up for America Day Parade
Books to Kids drive continues today at Barnes & Noble at Oglethorpe Mall
Books to Kids drive continues today at Barnes & Noble at Oglethorpe Mall
Books to Kids drive continues today at Barnes & Noble at Oglethorpe Mall
Books to Kids drive continues today at Barnes & Noble at Oglethorpe Mall