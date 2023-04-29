Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into the rest of today, we’ll continue to track a few severe storm chances through sunset. Then, it’s just a sporadic non-severe rain chance overnight. So, if you have any plans to go out on the town tonight.

Be sure to keep an umbrella or rain gear close by. During this time, temps should cool in the mid to upper-60s. By around 5 AM, we should see more scattered rain chances come back into the area with our next round of rain.

These chances should continue to decrease throughout the morning until they basically done by the early afternoon. During that time, we still could see a few more severe thunderstorms.

Right now, it still looks like the highest chance for that will be along the GA/SC border and the low country of South Carolina. If we see anything severe during that time the primary threats will be hail and damaging winds again.

Once these rain chances move out, our focus will then shift to wind speeds throughout the rest of the day. Right now, I’m still looking for wind speeds up to 20 MPH with gusts between 30-35 MPH for most.

However, I would be surprised if we saw a few isolated gusts in the lower-40s. Luckily after tomorrow, I’ll be tracking dry and mild weather throughout most of next week high’s in the mid to upper-70s.

