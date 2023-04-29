Sky Cams
Inmate found unresponsive during shift change at Chatham Co. Detention Center

Maurice Smalls was found unresponsive during a routine check at the Chatham County Detention...
Maurice Smalls was found unresponsive during a routine check at the Chatham County Detention Center Saturday morning.(Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY., Ga. (WTOC) - An inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center was found unresponsive during shift change Saturday morning.

Chatham County officials identified the inmate as Maurice Small.

Officials say several officers discovered the inmate unresponsive in his cell just after 8 a.m. during their scheduled shift change. Medical staff and officers attempted lifesaving measures and the inmate was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The GBI is conducting the investigation.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference Monday, May 1st, at 10:00 a.m.

