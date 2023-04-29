Inmate found unresponsive during shift change at Chatham Co. Detention Center

CHATHAM COUNTY., Ga. (WTOC) - An inmate at the Chatham County Detention Center was found unresponsive during shift change Saturday morning.



Chatham County officials identified the inmate as Maurice Small.



Officials say several officers discovered the inmate unresponsive in his cell just after 8 a.m. during their scheduled shift change. Medical staff and officers attempted lifesaving measures and the inmate was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.



The GBI is conducting the investigation.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference Monday, May 1st, at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.