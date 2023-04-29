Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Police officer, wife found dead in their North Carolina home

State agents are investigating the deaths as a double homicide, Fayetteville Police Chief...
State agents are investigating the deaths as a double homicide, Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden said at a late Friday news conference.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A police officer and his wife were found shot to death in their North Carolina home after the officer failed to show up for work Friday night, authorities said.

State agents are investigating the deaths as a double homicide, Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden said at a late Friday news conference.

Officer Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez was supposed to start work at 6 p.m. Friday after several days off. When he didn’t show up for his shift or answer his phone, supervisors went to his house and found the bodies, Braden said.

The chief said Tavarez-Rodriguez and his wife, Yenitza Arroyo Torres, were both shot, but he did not say if their home appeared to be broken into or give any other details about their deaths.

Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez was retired from the military and had been a Fayetteville officer for almost two years, Braden said.

Since Tavarez-Rodriguez was a police officer, the State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation, Braden said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

87-year-old woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Rincon Walmart parking lot
Smith State Prison
Inmate killed at Smith State Prison; death being investigated as a homicide
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Police aware of social media rumors of violence at potential event this weekend
FILE PHOTO - A Savannah Police Department badge.
Attorney: Savannah detective used false information to obtain warrants in 2021 murder case
Ernest Ferguson
Former Savannah officer under investigation for on-duty shooting arrested again for robbery

Latest News

Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Police: Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
5 people, including 8-year-old, killed in Texas shooting
FILE PHOTO - A Savannah Police Department badge.
Attorney: Savannah detective used false information to obtain warrants in 2021 murder case
*
WATCH: Stand Up For America Day Parade in Port Wentworth