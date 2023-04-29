Sky Cams
Stetson Bennett selected by the Los Angeles Rams in 4th round of the 2023 NFL Draft

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Blackshear native and two-time national champion, Stetson Bennett, is heading to Los Angeles.

The former Pierce County star was selected with the 128th overall pick by the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft. Bennett is the highest UGA quarterback to be drafted since Matthew Stafford, who he slated to be the backup to in LA.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

