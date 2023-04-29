Tybee Island gets ready for “Peach Fest,” multiple agencies to assist police this weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island is preparing for more visitors than normal this weekend after the city says they’d discovered an event called Peach Fest through social media.

This follows last weekend’s Orange Crush beach party which drew in anywhere from 40 to 50,000, according to Tybee Police.

The traffic cones are up and the law enforcement officers are out on Tybee Island in the event of another large crowd.

Tybee Island Police briefed some of the assisting agencies that’ll be on the island this weekend that includes Georgia State Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources, and the state’s Motor Carrier Compliance Division.

Traffic pattern changes are already in place. The left lane of Highway 80 to Butler Avenue is shut down and restricted to emergency vehicle access only.

People who work on the island say last week’s major traffic delays had a big impact.

“I was the only bartender working from open until close, because I’m the only one who lives on the island. All of my coworkers have to come from off-island, and they weren’t able to because of the traffic,” said Meredith Woods, a bartender at Chamacos Tacos and Surf.

Woods says this resulted in Chamacos closing early last weekend something many businesses tell WTOC they also had to do. Chamacos is scheduled to be back to normal hours this weekend.

“We don’t know if it’s going to be a big crowd or if it’s going to be less than usual because the weather is kind of iffy. We’re staying on top of things, people are leaving a little earlier to get to work.”

Traffic ran smoothly Friday, as officers were patrolling Highway 80 for most of the day. A calm start to a potentially crowded weekend on Tybee Island.

The extra law enforcement presence is expected to continue throughout the entire weekend.

