WATCH: Stand Up For America Day parade in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 50th Stand Up for America Day parade in Port Wentworth is Saturday at 10 a.m.

The parade is just one part of a festival to honor America’s service men and women.

The parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and will be live streamed on WTOC.com, the WTOC News app, WTOC+, WTOC Facebook page and WTOC YouTube page.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.