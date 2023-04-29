Sky Cams
WATCH: Stand Up For America Day parade in Port Wentworth

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 50th Stand Up for America Day parade in Port Wentworth is Saturday at 10 a.m.

The parade is just one part of a festival to honor America’s service men and women.

The parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and will be live streamed on WTOC.com, the WTOC News app, WTOC+, WTOC Facebook page and WTOC YouTube page.

Books to Kids drive continues today at Barnes & Noble at Oglethorpe Mall
