Crash with injuries shuts down Victory Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A crash with injuries has Victory Drive in Savannah closed in both directions.

Savannah Police posted on their social media Sunday afternoon that a crash with injuries shut down Victory Drive in both directions between Bee Road and Waters Avenue.

#SPDTraffic ROAD CLOSURE: Victory Drive is closed in both directions between Bee Road and Waters Avenue due to a crash with injuries. There is currently no estimate on re-opening time. Please avoid the area. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) April 30, 2023

Officials say there is no estimate on re-opening the roads at this time.

Please avoid the area.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

