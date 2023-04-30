Crash with injuries shuts down Victory Dr.
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A crash with injuries has Victory Drive in Savannah closed in both directions.
Savannah Police posted on their social media Sunday afternoon that a crash with injuries shut down Victory Drive in both directions between Bee Road and Waters Avenue.
#SPDTraffic ROAD CLOSURE: Victory Drive is closed in both directions between Bee Road and Waters Avenue due to a crash with injuries. There is currently no estimate on re-opening time. Please avoid the area.— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) April 30, 2023
Officials say there is no estimate on re-opening the roads at this time.
Please avoid the area.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.