Crash with injuries shuts down Victory Dr.

A crash with injuries has Victory Drive in Savannah closed in both directions.
A crash with injuries has Victory Drive in Savannah closed in both directions.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A crash with injuries has Victory Drive in Savannah closed in both directions.

Savannah Police posted on their social media Sunday afternoon that a crash with injuries shut down Victory Drive in both directions between Bee Road and Waters Avenue.

Officials say there is no estimate on re-opening the roads at this time.

Please avoid the area.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

