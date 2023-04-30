Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into your Monday, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper-50s for most. We’ll track sunny skies throughout the day, leading to high temperatures in the mid to upper-70s.

Similar to today, throughout tomorrow afternoon I’ll track more gusty winds (Gusts up to 30 MPH) throughout the area. Right now, I expect the worst winds around school pick-up time before they begin to slow down again after sunset.

This trend should continue through the mid-week as we track starting temps in the 50s each morning, with mid to upper-70s each afternoon. We’ll also continue tracking more gusty to breezy winds each afternoon before these disperse before Thursday.

If you have any outdoor plans you’re trying to do this week, Thursday and Friday will be the best days for them. I’ll just look for slightly warmer temps in the lower-80s Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Heading into next weekend, I’ll look for our next system to move in from the west.

This should cause more cloudy cover and scattered rain/storm chances each afternoon over the weekend as highs stay in the upper-70s to lower-80s. It should be a total washout, but be sure to stay updated throughout the week as this system approaches the Coastal Empire & Low-Country.

