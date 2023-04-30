Georgia State Patrol investigating police chase on Wilmington Island

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after they say, an attempted traffic stop turned into a full blown chase.

According to GSP, troopers tried to stop a driver near GA-26 and Quarterman Drive on Wilmington Island.

They say the driver didn’t stop, and eventually turned onto Johnny Mercer.

After three attempts, troopers were able to stop the driver with a fourth PIT maneuver.

They say that caused the driver to crash into a wooded area off Wilmington Island road.

Four juvenile passengers were detained and released with minor injuries.

The driver was taken to the hospital. They’ve since been released and transported to jail.

