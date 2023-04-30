Law enforcement increased for Peach Fest event on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - After an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 people headed to Tybee Island last weekend for Orange Crush. The City of Tybee went all out for law enforcement for this weekend’s Peach Fest event.

Assisting agencies included Georgia State Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Chatham County PD, and the state’s Motor Carrier Compliance Division.

The City of Tybee Island’s all hands on deck approach to law enforcement for PeachFest this weekend seems to have paid off. In talking to both residents and city officials, it seems that this weekend was a lot calmer than last weekend’s Orange Crush.

According to Mayor Shirley Sessions, there were significantly fewer people on the island this weekend, and fewer run-ins with law enforcement to report.

The only major law enforcement intervention happened when rain pushed the PeachFest crowds off the beach, and to the pier Saturday evening.

”There were a couple of moments where things were potentially getting unruly, and our partner agencies helped calm things down,” Shirley Sessions said.

The pier was shut down and the crowd was eventually dispersed.

Kaitlin Furlong, who works at Huckapoos describes seeing far more police officers this weekend than last weekend- and thinks it’s needed for any busy weekend on the island.

“We’ve got so many busy holidays. You know, Memorial Weekend, 4th of July, Beach Bum, that’s coming up in two weeks, a week from now, something like that. Just having that police presence out here just really helps keep things calm,” Kaitlin Furlong said.

The Chatham County Detention Center’s website shows that on Saturday Tybee Island Police made at least seven arrests.

Some of the charges included providing alcohol to minors, driving under the influence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and drug possession.

Tybee Police made 18 arrests over Orange Crush weekend.

All in all- Sessions says increased law enforcement presence- and fewer people attending PeachFest made the difference between this weekend, and Orange Crush.

”I know that our own police force were very appreciative of the backing, and we did have that last week, but not in the great numbers. It just- it truly made a difference,” Shirley Session said.

The City of Tybee Island will be holding a town hall meeting this Thursday for people who live here to voice their concerns about unpermitted events on the island.

