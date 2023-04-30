New Zealand increases efforts to save its national bird

(AFPTV/CNN) – In a nation that celebrates the kiwi, the population of the flightless bird has plummeted.

However, there are now efforts to keep the species alive in New Zealand.

Conservationists said most people have never seen a kiwi in the wild and estimate there are only about 70,000 of them left in New Zealand.

According to Paul Ward, Capital Kiwi project team leader, those numbers could soon be on the rise.

“Ever since people came here, we have had a special connection with the animal known as the kiwi,” he said. “It’s central to Maori myth, our sports teams, our rugby league teams, our defense force, and even when we go overseas, we are known as kiwis. So, it’s our duty to look after the animal that has gifted us its name.”

There are about 90 initiatives to save the kiwis in New Zealand.

Many of them focus on removing threats which have reduced the population by educating dog owners and culling predator species like stoats.

“Kiwi is surprisingly tough and resilient,” Ward said. “They got these big tough fighting claws, and so an adult kiwi can fight off a whole heap of pests, from possums and stoats. Really, the only issue for a kiwi is roaming dogs. Where they get hammered is stoats eating the chicks before they get up to their fighting weight.”

A group of kiwis, raised in a breeding program, was released near Wellington, the capital city of New Zealand,in November.

Experts said it could be the first time wild kiwis have lived in the area in about a century. So far, they seem to be thriving.

“We did the first health check a couple of months later and we were expecting them to hold weight, lose a bit of weight, but the really pleasing result was that half of those birds had put on weight,” Ward said. “Including one bird that had put on a whopping 400 grams. It’s like there is plenty of food in the larder out on these hills.”

Hopefully those hills have enough room to grow for New Zealand’s national treasure and the national effort to save it.

