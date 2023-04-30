Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Newly created Savannah goalball team gives blind and visually impaired youth athletes the opportunity to compete

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Blind Sports Association held the first annual Savannah Youth Goalball Invitational in Wilmington Island on Saturday.

The inaugural event included boys and girls’ teams from Savannah, Atlanta, South Carolina, and Florida. This was the first taste of tournament competition for the newly created Savannah team.

The team is coached by Allied Instructional Services orientation and mobility specialist Brittany Vaughn and includes middle-school aged players from the Savannah area.

Goalball is played in teams of three. Athletes attempt to score by rolling a ball equipped with bells into the opposing team’s goal. The sound of the bells inside the ball guide defenders who use their bodies to block against these shots. All athletes (blind and partially sighted) are required to wear eye shades to ensure a level playing field.

The Savannah goalball team hopes to increase it’s roster size. For more information, contact savannahgoalball@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

87-year-old woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Rincon Walmart parking lot
Larry "Gator" Rivers
Larry ‘Gator’ Rivers, Chatham County commissioner and former Globetrotter, has died
Smith State Prison
Inmate killed at Smith State Prison; death being investigated as a homicide
FILE PHOTO - A Savannah Police Department badge.
Attorney: Savannah detective used false information to obtain warrants in 2021 murder case
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Police aware of social media rumors of violence at potential event this weekend

Latest News

Stetson Bennett WTOC
Stetson Bennett selected by the Los Angeles Rams in 4th round of the 2023 NFL Draft
NOLAN SMITH
Savannah native Nolan Smith taken 30th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft
Liza Burke suffered medical emergency in Mexico
UGA student diagnosed with brain tumor dies following trip to Mexico
Lenny Williams
Basketball coach stepping down at Woodville Tompkins High School