Newly created Savannah goalball team gives blind and visually impaired youth athletes the opportunity to compete

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Blind Sports Association held the first annual Savannah Youth Goalball Invitational in Wilmington Island on Saturday.

The inaugural event included boys and girls’ teams from Savannah, Atlanta, South Carolina, and Florida. This was the first taste of tournament competition for the newly created Savannah team.

The team is coached by Allied Instructional Services orientation and mobility specialist Brittany Vaughn and includes middle-school aged players from the Savannah area.

Goalball is played in teams of three. Athletes attempt to score by rolling a ball equipped with bells into the opposing team’s goal. The sound of the bells inside the ball guide defenders who use their bodies to block against these shots. All athletes (blind and partially sighted) are required to wear eye shades to ensure a level playing field.

The Savannah goalball team hopes to increase it’s roster size. For more information, contact savannahgoalball@gmail.com

