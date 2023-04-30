Richmond Hill Fire Department 5th annual Spring Fling held Saturday
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Fire Department held their 5th annual Spring Fling at JF Gregory Park.
There were food trucks, games, bounce houses and more.
Proceeds from this will go towards the department’s charitable causes- including Operation Presents Under the Tree- which goes towards helping families during the holiday season.
