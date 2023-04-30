Thunderbolt hosts 2nd annual Blessing of the Fleet festival

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WTOC) - The town of Thunderbolt held their 2nd annual Blessing of the Fleet festival and parade Saturday.

The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. with all kinds of entrants and had around 80 vendors out there as well to join in on the festivities.

The actually blessing of the boats is more symbolic than what we saw in Darien last week, as the mayor of Thunderbolt tells us it’s about celebrating the history of the area rather while bringing the community together in the present.

“Ever since this river was founded by mankind it’s always been a meeting place for work, it’s been a place for relaxation, it’s been a place that brought people together and that was the main reason I wanted to bring back the Thunderbolt Blessing of the fleet was just that community building, the pride, getting everybody out of the house, getting them together, know their neighbors and really just have that support for each other,” Thunderbolt Mayor Dana Williams said.

The parade went right down River Drive along the Wilmington River and the blessing was given by Bishop Parkes of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Savannah.

